Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Medical and other workers of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi state have embarked on an indefinite strike, following the attack on the facility on Wednesday by some hoodlums.

The Joint Action Congress(JAC) in Lokoja on Thursday, said the workers took the decision to register their grievances following the hoodlums’ attack.

It will be recalled that the hoodlums, struck at the premises of the hospital il hours of the day, destroyed the administrative block, record unit and carted away files and computers, and some other vital documents among others.

Dr Adeyemi William, Chairman, Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria,MDCAN,Dr Nana Agwu, President, Association of E- Doctors,ARD,Comrade Obajemu Samuel,JOHESU Chairman and Secretary,John Omoche in a joint statement, said that the strike was total and across board till further notice.

“The decision was premised on the attack on our lives and properties by unknown hoodlums when some equipment like infrared thermometers, laptops, ATM cards, car and motorcycles, which are vital were carted away including, vandalizing our administrative block,the union” leaders said.

The leaders said the strike would continue “until there is guarantee of the security of lives and properties, adequate provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), and the identification of COVID-19 status of A&E staff that went on self-isolation.

The workers demanded the expansion and provision of testing facilities, PCR machine saying that the number of patients to be attended to by clinic should be maximum of 20

They also demanded that patients on appointments should be stratified into two sections to reduce crowd, adding that canopies should be provided as well.

Our correspondent gathered the hoodlums’attack was politically motivated and an attempt to permanently disrupt the activities of the only health tertiary institution in the state by the power that be for the FMC alleged role in the controversial index case of Covid19.

Some relations of patients at the hospital, who spoke with our correspondent described the attack and the strike as most unfortunate to public health.

They said they were yet to recover from the strike by the Association of Resident Doctors(ARD), suspended few days ago only to be jolted with another strike and urge the federal government to immediately Wade into the crisis