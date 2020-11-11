Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Kogi State government, yesterday, secured a provisional license from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to establish and operate a new university, Confluence University of Science and Technology.

The provisional licence was handed to Governor Yahaya Bello by Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, at a brief ceremony attended by senior government officials, at NUC headquarters in Abuja.

The university is the second state owned university in Kogi State.

The new university is expected to take off soon at Adavi Local Government Area to complement the existing Kogi State University, Anyigba.

NUC Executive Secretary congratulated Kogi State for establishing the 50th state owned university in Nigeria, assuring of maximum support from the regulatory agency.

“We are always available to guide you through the process of establishment and running of the university so that you can escape our sanctions. It’s advisable that you take advantage of the expertise in NUC to distinguish the university for local and global recognition.”