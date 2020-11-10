Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Kogi State government, on Tuesday, secured a provisional license from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to establish and operate a new university, the Confluence University of Science and Technology.

The new University is in addition to the state owned university located in Anyigba.

The presentation of the licence was an indication that the state government has met the criteria for the establishment of a university.

The provisional licence was handed to the governor, Yahaya Bello, by the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, at a brief ceremony attended by senior government officials, at NUC headquarters in Abuja,

The new University which is expected to take soon at Adavi local government area of the state is to complement the existing Kogi state University, Anyigba.

NUC Executive Secretary in his welcome remarks congratulated the new University for being the 50th state owned university in Nigeria, assuring them of maximum support from NUC that would guarantee successful take off and running of the University.

He said: “We are always available to guide you through the process of establishment and running of the University so that you can escape our sanctions. It’s advisable that you take advantage of the expertises in NUC to distinguish the University for local and global recognition.”

The governor, in his remarks, thanked NUC for the speedy consideration of the application documents which culminated in the presentation of operational licence for full take off of academic activities in the school.

He assured NUC and other stakeholders that the new university will be a birth place for striking research and innovations that would herald solution to socioeconomic, political, ICT and manpower challenges in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

The governor, however, presented documents containing academic brief, university law, master plan and other relevant information to the NUC management for possible consideration.