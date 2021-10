From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government, at the State’s Executive Council Meeting sitting on Monday, has approved the appointment of Prince Matthew Alaji Opaluwa as the Atta Igala following the demise of HRM Michael Ameh Oboni II, the former Atta.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner For Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, Ozigi Deedat, the appointment of Prince Mathew followed the nomination by the Kingmakers and the Committee set up by the governor to entertain all issues surrounding the selection of the new Atta.

The council also approved the grading and upgrading of some traditional rulers’ stools.

They are:

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

1. ASEMA EZIUKA EVINI

ADAVI LGA

From Second Class To First Class

2. ADEIKA OF ONOGU (ADAVI LGA)

From Third Class To First Class

3. IDU OF ATAMI ADAVI LGA

Graded Third Class

4. OHIZE OF ADEIKA ADAVI LGA

Graded Third Class

5. ONOWU OF ANIBASA

AJAOKUTA LGA

Graded Third Class

6. OVANEBIRA OF EGANYI

AJAOKUTA LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

7. ADEIKA OF EZIEDE

AJAOKUTA LGA

From Second Class To First Class

8. ETSU OF GEREGU

AJAOKUTA LGA

Graded Third Class

9. OBARO OF EGANYI

AJAOKUTA LGA

Graded Third Class

10. OVARUSA OF UNOSI

AJAOKUTA LGA

From Third To Second Class

11. ASAMA OF EGANYI

AJAOKUTA LGA

Graded Third Class

12. ACHADU ANADU OF ENJEMA

ANKPA LGA

Graded Third Class

13. ONU EJIFA ENABO

ANKPA LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

14. ONU MEGBA ABACHE

(ANKPA LGA)

From Third Class To Second Class.

15. UDE OF EJINYA

(ANKPA LGA)

Graded Third Class

16. OHIOBAKI OF OZUGBE

(BASSA LGA)

From Third Class To Second Class.

17. SHABA OF AKUBA/ASHASHAMA

(BASSA LGA)

From Third Class To Second Class.

18. OBICHA OF OGBABEDE

(DEKINA LGA)

From Third Class To Second Class.

19. ONU IGBOLOGU EMEWE

(DEKINA LGA)

From Third Class To Second Class

20. OGOHI AGALA ATTE ANYIGBA

(DEKINA LGA)

Graded Third Class

21. ONU ACHENYO AJIOLO ABOKOCHE BRAIDU

(DEKINA LGA)

Graded Third Class.

22. OMACHI ATTAH ONU OCHAJA

(DEKINA LGA)

Graded Third Class

23. ONU AYEKE

(IBAJI LGA)

Graded Third Class.

24. ONU ODOLU

(IGALAMELA/ODOLU LGA)

From Second Class To First Class

25. DIMANYI AVRUGO

(IGALAMELA/ODOLU LGA)

From Third Class To Second Class.

26. OLUGBEDE OF GBEDE

(IJUMU LGA)

From Second Class To First Class

27. OLU OF ODOROKO GBEDE

IJUMU LGA

Graded Third Class.

28. OLU’KE OF ILE BUNU

KABBA/BUNU LGA

From Third Class To Second Class

29. OBA GBELEKO

KABBA/BUNU LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

30. ELESHO OF OWELAND

KABBA/BUNU LGA

From Third Class To Second Class

31. OBADOFIN OF AIYEGUNLE

KABBA/BUNU LGA

Graded Third Class.

32. OBANI OF OWELAND

KABBA/BUNU LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

33. OBADOFIN OF AYEGUNLE

KABBA/BUNU LGA

Graded Third Class

34. OHINOYI OF GIRINYA

KOGI LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

35. OHINOYI OF GEGU BEKI

KOGI LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

36. ETSU OF ADANKOLO

LOKOJA LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

37. ALAMURO OF AMURO

MOPAMORO LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

38. ONU ONUDU IGO

OFU LGA

Graded Third Class.

39. ONU OF OFOKE

OFU LGA

Graded Third Class.

40. ONU UMOMI

OFU LGA

Graded Third Class.

41. OTARU OF OPOWU

OGORI/MAGONGO

Graded Third Class.

42. OHIOMATA OF ODUMI

OKEHI LGA

From Third Class To First Class.

43. OBOBANYI OF OHIONWA

OKEHI LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

44. OTU OF ADEIKA

OKEHI LGA

Graded Third Class.

45. ATIMATI OF EHEMI

OKEHI LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

46. ONOMU OF OHIAGA

OKEHI LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

47. OBOBANYI OF OHUETA

OKEHI LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

48. EGASU OF OMOYE

OKENE LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

49. AISOVO OF ESUSU

OKENE LGA

Graded Third Class.

50. OHIOVIZA OF OBEHIRA

OKENE LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

51. OHIOPISA OF EYIRE

OKENE LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

52. OKAKANDA OF OMAVI

OKENE LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

53. OHITAPE OF ESUSU

OKENE LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

54. ODOVIDI OF EHEBE

OKENE LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

55. OHI-OBE OF AKUTA

OKENE LGA

Graded To First Class.

56. OHI OF OHIMOZOKO

OKENE LGA

Graded Third Class.

57. AROME ODAH OJIJI OF IMANE

OLAMABORO LGA

Graded Third Class

58. OCHOGWU OF OGUGU

OLAMABORO LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

59. OGOHI AKPACHA

OMALA LGA

From Third Class To Second Class

60. ONU ABEJUKOLO

OMALA LGA

From Third Class To Second Class

61. ONU OTUTUBATU

OMALA LGA

Graded Third Class.

62. ELEJUKU OF EJUKU

YAGBA EAST LGA

From Second Class To First Class.

63. OBARO/BAALEOF ERO

YAGBA EAST LGA.

Graded Third Class

64. OMOWA OF OMOWA MOPO

YAGBA EAST LGA

Graded Third Class.

65. OBA OF ITEDO IRUNDA

YAGBA EAST LGA

Graded Third Class

66. AKOGUN OF IFE-OKUKOTUN

YAGBA EAST LGA.

Graded Third Class

67. OLOMI OF OMI

YAGBA EAST LGA

From Third Class To Second Class

68. OBA OF IGBARUKU-OKERI

YAGBA EAST LGA

Graded Third Class.

69. OWA OF YEGE

YAGBA EAST LGA

From Third Class To Seond Class.

70. OLU OF AYETOROGBEDE

IJUMU LGA

From Second Class To First Class .

71. BAALE OF EGBE

YAGBA WEST LGA

From Third Class To Second Class.

72. OLU ADE OF IKIRINADE

IJUMU LGA

From Second Class To First Class

73. ENLA ILEMLA

YAGBA WEST LGA

Graded Third Class.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

74. Baale of Egbe

YAGBA WEST LGA

From Third Class To Second Class