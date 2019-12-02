Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Monday sacked some of his political office holders and directed them to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their ministries, departments and agencies (MDA).

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, however, noted that some categories of the officeholders were not immediately affected

The statement gave the categories of those not affected as commissioners, Director-General (Government House Administration) direct aides of the governor, direct aides of the deputy governor, aides of the Chief of Staff, Aides to the Wife of the Governor and the aides to the Wife of the Deputy Governor.

The statement further stated that the Head of Service, Auditor-General for state and local government and chairman and members of statutory commissions were not affected by the directive.

The affected aides that the governor sacked include Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants

The statement said the handing over process must be concluded on Tuesday, 3rd December, 2019 and copies of the handing over notes should be forwarded to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State in soft and hard copies.