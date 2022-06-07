By Romanus Ugwu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, wasamong the early birds, to arrive the Eagle Square, venue of the party’s presidential primary.

Governor Bello, who arrived few minutes after 5pm had gone round the State stands, acknowledging cheers and standing ovations from the delegates, praising him with his popular title, White Lion.

However, some delegates expressed disappointment, especially at the Adamawa State stand, telling him that they have not received his message.