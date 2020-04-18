Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Bello sent the condolence message to the presidency on Saturday morning.

In the message, the governor also sympathised with the people of Borno over the sad loss.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Kogi, I commiserate with the entire presidency and the people of Borno over the loss.

“Please, accept my deepest condolences on your bereavement,’’ the condolence message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogu Mohammed, stated.

According to Bello, Kyari lived a good life of honesty, commitment to nation building and service to God and humanity.

He called on Nigerians to emulate late Mallam Kyari.

“He undoubtedly had been a pillar of support to you (President Buhari), in your exemplary journey since your assumption of office in 2015 as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His (Kyari) wise counsel to you in the course of your selfless service to the people of Nigeria will not be forgotten easily.

“While I pray the Almighty Allah to give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant late Kyari eternal rest, please accept my heartfelt condolences,’’ Bello said. (NAN)