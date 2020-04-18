Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Kyari passed on yesterday from complications related to COVID-19.

Bello in his condolence letter to the President, sympathised with him, the presidency and the people of Borno State over the sad loss.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Kogi State, I commiserate with Your Excellency, the entire presidency and the people of Borno State over the loss. Please, accept my deepest condolences on your bereavement.

“Mallam Kyari lived a good life of honesty, commitment to nation building and service to God and humanity.

“He undoubtedly had been a pillar of support to you in your enviable and exemplary journey since your assumption of office in 2015 as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His wise counsel to you in the course of your selfless service to the people of Nigeria will not be forgotten easily.

“While I pray the Almighty Allah to give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant late Kyari eternal rest, please accept once again my heartfelt condolences”, Bello said.