From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has extended his congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they qualified for the 33rd AFCON tournament following their hard-fought 1 – 0 victory over fellow top spot contenders, the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

The Governor’s congratulations on Saturday was contained in a Press Statement issued to pressmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Onogwu.

The Governor who hailed the team spirit and camaraderie of the Eagles also expressed confidence in the combination of talents scouted from foreign and home-based turfs and predicted nothing but a victorious finals for the lads.

The Governor said he was impressed by the team’s resilience, passion and doggedness, Bello described the team’s fixture with the Beninois team as highly scintillating, hard-fought and deserving – a reflection of the Nigerian spirit.

Governor Bello also shawered encomium on the coaching crew led by the team’s Technical Adviser, Gernet Rorh and other staff who in recent times have led the team to several victories adding that their effort to stabilize the team and also indulge several home-based players were legendary and highly commendable.

The Super Eagles earned a qualification spot emerging top of their group with a convincing total of 11 points out of all games played followed by Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho who occupied 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively.