From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed sadness over the death of a media icon and former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh.

Bello, in a condolence message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the death of Momoh as a great loss to the media industry in particular and the nation at large.

According to him, the death of a veteran journalist, Tony Momoh coming few weeks after the sad incident of another media guru, Sam Nda-Isaiah, was one death too many for the Nigerian media.

The governor said that the late Momoh would be remembered for his forthrightness and bluntness in speaking truth to power especially as it concerns the overall good of the nation.

Bello commiserated with the immediate family members of the deceased media icon as well as the Government and people of Edo State over the sad incident.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and the fortitude for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Prince Momoh was a veteran journalist, lawyer, politician and former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Momoh was born on April 27, 1939 in Auchi, Edo State, to the Momoh royal family.