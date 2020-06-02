Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has ordered immediate and total lockdown of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area for two weeks following a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the area.

Bello, who gave the order when he briefed newsmen in Government House, Lokoja, yesterday, said the lockdown, which begins 12 am today, would enable verification and authenticity of the claims.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that Sheikh Abubakar Ejibunu, Chief Iman of Kabba and one of his aide had tested positive to the disease has continued to stir row between the Kogi government and the NCDC.

According to the governor, the government decided to be proactive over the verification as members of the the family of the acclaimed victim, Sheikh Ejibunu, along with 13 other persons in Kabba-Bunu Local Government have already been tested for COVID-19 and their results returned negative.

Bello also directed the Incident Management Team of COVID-19 in the state, headed by the commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, to embark on immediate door-to-door visitation of residents of the council area for collation of samples for test.

The governor also ordered a 14-day isolation of medical personnel and other persons at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja, who accompanied the accident victims to Abuja.

The governor also asked the incident management team in the state to trace contacts of the index cases.

“Contact tracing should be carried out house to house to identify those who might have made contact with the alleged Kogi COVID-19 index persons; the Chief Imam of Kabba and his Son within the local government area,” he said

“The Kogi State incident management team should continue to thoroughly carry out the contact tracing. The contact tracing and enforcement of the lockdown order shall be fully covered by the mainstream media.

“Health workers who might have made contact with the alleged index case should proceed on self-isolation. All security agencies in the state are to enforce total compliance with the lockdown the order.

“All citizens and residents of the state should continue to adhere to the NCDC guidelines as the state still remain COVID-19 free.”