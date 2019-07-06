The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved indirect primaries to elect the party’s candidate for the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.

The party said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by its National publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

Issa-Onilu said that the approval was given after a meeting of the NWC on Friday where a formal request from the Kogi executive and stakeholders was considered and deliberated on.

He recalled that the APC constitution, which was reemphasised by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC), provides for three mode of primary election to elect party candidates.

These, he said, were indirect and direct primaries as well as consensus depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

According to him, the party’s timetable for the sales of forms and conduct of primaries will be announced in due course.

Issa-Onilu said that the party had also commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his reappointment of Mallam Abba Kyari and Mr Boss Mustapha as his Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation respectively.

According to him, these reappointments formally reiterate the determination of the president to step up on the Next Level agenda.

The ruling party noted with satisfaction the reaffirmation of the president’s confidence in the duo.

“Having worked with Mallam Kyari and Mr Mustapha in the last few years, we at the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party strongly believe that the president has made a well-informed decision.

“We are fully satisfied with their contributions so far and acknowledge that the duo fully understand the vision and direction of the APC-led administration.

“Our party is confident that the reappointed Chief of Staff and the SGF would justify the implicit confidence reposed in them by President Buhari and discharge their responsibilities for the overall good of Nigerians and our great country,” he said. (NAN)