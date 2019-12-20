Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, yesterday, dissolved the state executive council.

The governor at a valedictory session to wind down his first term also redeployed the Commissioners of Finance and Local Government, Asiru Asiwaju and Abubakar There to the positions of Special Advisers of Finance and Local Government respectively. Kingsley Fanwo, the governor’s spokesman was named Special Adviser on Information and Communication. Other special advisers announced are Sani Ibrahim Mohammed (SAN), Legal Matters; Idris Asiwaju Asiru, Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; David Apeh, Agriculture;Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, Health; and Abubakar Ohere, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The governor, however, retained the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade Arike; Chief of Staff, Jamiu Abdullareem Asuku; Chief Press Secretary; Onogwu Muhammed and State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd).

Governor Bello, it was learnt, had to make the appointments to allow the continuation of duties by some officials ahead of his second term inauguration slated for January 27, 2020.

Addressing the session of the council, the governor expressed his appreciation to the exco members and other political appointees for the sacrifices and service to the state.

“You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people about four years ago. The modest actualisation of the ‘new direction’ was a product of our collective efforts and determination to take our state to greater height. Your contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well in the discharge of your duties,” Bello said.

The governor also retained some of his appointees like the Head of Service, Deaconess Deborah Ogunmola; Accountant General,Jibrin Momoh; State Auditor-General, Yusuf Okala; Local Government Auditor General, Usman Ododo and the deputy Chief of Staff, Sunday Faleke.