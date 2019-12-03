Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja and John Adams, Minna

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, sacked all political office holders and directed them to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their ministry, department and agency (MDA).

A statement by the Secretary to the Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade noted that some categories of the office holders were not immediately affected

The statement gave the names of those not affected as commissioners, Director-General (Government House Administration) Direct Aides of the Governor, Direct aides of the Deputy Governor, Aides of the Chief of Staff, Aides to the Wife of the Governor and the aides to the Wife of the Deputy Governor.

The statement further stated that the Head of Service, Auditor-General for state and Local Government and Chairman and Members of statutory Commissions are not affected by th directive. The sacked aides included Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

Meanwhile, Returning Officer for Tafa Local Government Area in the Saturday Council election in Niger State has been declared missing, the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has confirmed.

The elections for Mashegu and Tafa were declared inconclusive by the state Independent Electoral Commission.

The commission’s chairman, Alhaji Aminu Bala had told newsmen in Minna on Sunday that the poll outcome for the two councils was being awaited. However, the chairman disclosed on Monday that the whereabouts of the Returning Officer who is supposed to be the custodian of the results was unknown since the poll was concluded on Saturday.