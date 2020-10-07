Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Ahead of Saturday governorship election, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Tuesday joined his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu on his campaign train to Owo and urged the people to vote for him

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, October 10 for the Ondo governorship election.

Governor Bello who was in the state to drum support for Akeredolu ahead of the election, urged Kogi residents in the state, the people of Owo and Ondo in general to re-elect Governor Akeredolu by voting APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the sunshine state.

Bello who was received by mammoth crowd assured the people that Governor Akeredolu will consolidate on his first-term achievements. He expressed the optimism that the incumbent governor of Ondo State will emerge victorious in Saturday’s poll.

Owo is the major settlement of Kogi indigenes in Ondo State.

Amongst other personalities who were on ground to drum support for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu include Senator Amosun.