Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Friday approved the appointment of Justice Henry A.Olusiyi to perform the functions of the Chief judge of the State.

Similarly, The Governor approved the appointment of Hon. Justice Bayo Olowosegun to perform the functions of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi State.

These appointments followed the demise of both Justices Nasiru Ajana chief judge of the state and Shaibu Atadoga, president customary court of appeals.

A statement issued in Lokoja by the governor’s spokesman, Onogwu Mohammed said both appointments are for a period of three months.