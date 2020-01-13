Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has approved the constitution of a 14-man committee for negotiations and implementation of the new national Minimum Wage of N30,000 for workers in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammad.

The committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade (PhD), while Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Strategy, is to serve as secretary of the committee.

Those to serve as members of the committee include the State’s Head of Service, Deaconess (Mrs) Deborah Ogunmola; Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Sani (SAN), Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters; Hon. Asiwaju Asiru Idris, Special Adviser to the Governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; Engr. Abubakar Ohere Sadiq, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Hon. Momoh Jibrin, State Accountant-General and Hon. Okala Yakubu, State Auditor-General.

Other members of the committee include Hon. Usman Ododo, Local Government Auditor-General; Akeji Yusuf, Chairman Joint Negotiating Council; Tade Adeyemi, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE); I A Abubakar, Joint Negotiating Council; Thomas Ayodele, Nigeria Union of Teachers and Meliga Obaka, Association of Senior Civil Servants.

According to the statement, the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, January 14 at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Lokoja by 11 am.