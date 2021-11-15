From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

Following a clarion call by the Kogi State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Bolu Obahopo to members of the public to help with the staggering medical bill of his wife who was involved in a ghastly accident, the Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaha Bello has donated 2.5 million naira towards the medical treatment of the Wife.

The Governor delivered the cash through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo who said the Governor stands with the Obahopo Family over the sad incident.

“The Governor is sad over this unfortunate incident. He has been very concerned about the medical State of the Wife of Mr Bolu Obahopo and has expressed confidence that the woman will pull through.

“He has mandated me to follow up and ensure I feed him with situation report. He has said he will stand with the family throughout the duration of treatment”.

Mr Obahopo who received the donation said he was speechless.

“I don’t know what to say. My Governor has stepped in to save the life of my wife and I will be eternally grateful. This is what he does for journalists. He has proven over and over again that he is a true friend of the journalists”, he said.

