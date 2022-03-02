From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has extended felicitations to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, described the respected clergyman as a bridge-builder and a blessing to this generation.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘Daddy GO, as many of us fondly call him, has not only contributed to lives through his ministry work but his empowerment of people and nurturing them into nation builders. I’m always wowed by the simplicity and sense of humility of this man of influence. His good works are testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on humanity, education, health and infrastructural development. It is no doubt that Pastor Adeboye is a blessing to Nigeria and the entire globe,’ the statement read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘I salute his dedication to his calling and service to God, and it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health and strength, and many more years of impact.

‘I join people across different parts of the world to celebrate an icon, teacher and religious leader on the attainment of 80.’

Governor Bello also prayed that God Almighty will spare the life of Pastor Adeboye to witness more years and continually reward him for the immense contributions to lives across the globe.