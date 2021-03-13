From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has charged contractors handling the construction of the Ganaja Junction Flyover to hasten the pace of work so that the project is completed ahead of schedule.

The governor gave the charge during an unscheduled visit to the site Saturday morning in Lokoja, the state capital.

‘We must do all within our professional means to hasten efforts on this project, delivering the job on time, which will ease the burden that comes with the construction period. Do all in your means to ensure quality work and quick delivery of this all-important flyover which serves as the link between travellers from the North to the East,’ Governor Bello state.

The Commissioner for Works, Engineer Abubakar Ohere, assured the governor that the work will be completed sooner than expected owing to the fact that the government has fulfilled its financial obligations, including the payment of compensations to those whose property was within the site’s radius.