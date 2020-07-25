Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State government has assured citizens and motorists plying the roads during this Sallah celebration of safety warning all the armed robbers and kidnappers operating in the state to relocate.

The State Security Adviser,

Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd) gave the assurance saying government’s determination to live up to the expectations of its citizens in the area of security is not negotiable.

The State Security Adviser made the remark on Friday while speaking with some journalists in Lokoja.

Navy Commander Jerry who said that the present administration had not made empty promises but was matching words with actions in its quest to rid the state of criminal elements, added that the numerous recent efforts that led to the killings/arrest of some bandits were all a pointer.

According to him, on security front, “The state inherited unacceptable high level insecurity five years ago which today, Governor Yahaya Bello has continued to fight headlong with the assistance of Security agencies, Hunters and Vigilantes as well as establishing a well structured security intelligence to keep the State safe. ”

“It is on record that the state recorded 167 cases of kidnappings between 1 January 2015 and June 13, 2016, while 16 Bank robberies were recorded from 2011 and 2015 as well as uncounted reoccurring numbers of armed robberies on our high ways,” he explained.

“The Administration identified these challenges and provided solutions. Today, even though the challenges were tackled, the recent cases of attacks as witnessed in some parts of the State, is as a result of changing faces of criminalities in the country which is not peculiar to Kogi State.

” However, the change of Security architecture by the Government especially in neighbourhood watch and development of Hunters and Vigilantes to assist Security agencies has yielded positive results to secure the State.

“We all are witnesses to the national and international recognition and accolades Governor Bello got from committing huge resources to the State’s security and what positive result was generated, that made the State ranked second safest and peaceful in Nigeria.

“It is instructive to mention here that, the government is not in any way ready to jeopardise that record and as such, any group of persons or gangs caught trying to compromise the security situation/measures put in place would be dealt with decisively.” He added

He however, called on citizens to rise in unison and not withhold vital information that could assist the government in the furtherance of its desire to curb the State of bandits and its nefarious acts, assuring of the confidentiality of identity.

He appreciated the Security agencies in the ongoing Clearance operations in several parts of the State.

In his words”I also acknowledge and commend our Hunters and Vigilantes. This week alone, several criminals were arrested and weapons recovered, this is a clear message that ,there is no hiding place for criminals in the State. We are working round the clock to have peaceful Sallah celebrations.”