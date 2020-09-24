Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Government of Kogi State has declared a two-day state mourning in honour of the victims of the Felele tanker explosion that claimed over 40 lives on Wednesday

In a press statement signed by the commissioner of information, Kingsley Fanwo and made available to newsmen in lokoja, it said the Governor and the Government of Kogi State are saddened by the unfortunate incident that claimed many lives in the early hours of Wednesday

The statement reads in part: “the people are the State. Therefore, the primary responsibility of Government is to ensure the safety and well-being of the Kogi people.

” As a result of the importance placed on the lives of our people, Government has declared a two-day state mourning to honor the departed souls.

“I n this time of grief, we urge the people to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonizing loss.

“Government wishes to reiterate her call on road users to act responsibly in order to avert unfortunate situations that simple care and caution could have averted.

“Full investigations will also be carried out to determine the causes of the painful incident.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to assure families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were affected of support at this trying moment.

“We also call on relevant Federal Government agencies to provide relief materials to support what the State Government shall be providing.

“Our hearts are with the affected families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the remains of the victims were given mass burial Wednesday evening at the start capital.