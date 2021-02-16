From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State government Monday evening announced the dissolution of the management team of the Kogi United football team and that of the Confluence Queens.

In a tersed two paragraphas statement, the secretary to the state government, Folasade Arike announced the dissolution without giving any reason .

However, pundits say the dissolution of the management team may not be unconnected with the protest embarked upon by players of Kogi United and Confluence Queen over poor renumeration and other welfare package.

It was gathered that the dissolution is coming a day after the male football club Kogi United lost by a lone goal to DMD of Maiduguri at the Elkanem stadium.

It was also gathered that before the State female football club played their match against FC Robo last Saturday, they had threatened to boycott the match alleging that the government had failed to pay them their sign -on -fee and many other allowances.

But the Confluence Queen later honoured the match and won with a goal to nil after much plea from the management of the club led by Abdul Sule.

The players had accused the government of failing to give priority to their welfare as they continue to play their league matches with empty stomach.

Some of the players who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity accused the government of neglecting its own state teams, but concentrated on outsiders despite their achievement in the state.