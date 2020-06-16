Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday inaugurated a community policing committee to tackle insecurity in the state.

The deputy governor, Edward Onoja, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello expressed the preparedness of the state government to nip the security challenges the state faces in the bud.

He said the policy became imperative due to the current crime wave.

The deputy governor expressed the governor’s readiness to continue to ensure the security of lives and property of the people of Kogi.

The committee, he noted was encompassing, and would further strengthen the efforts being put in place to arrest those behind recent criminal activities.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful attainment of the Community Policing Policy and expressed satisfaction that it was achieved under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

In his address, the Inspector-General of Police, represented by Deputy Inspector-General Lawal Shehu, suggested that only workers whose sources of income are valid and known should be made members of the committee since they can be vouched for.

In his address, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, said he was ready to work with the committee to ensure a crime-free state.

Reminding the gathering that policing is the business of all, he called for all to work with the committee to ensure the safety of lives and property.

In his acceptance speech, the Ohimegye Igu and Chairman of Lokoja/Kogi Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah, who spoke on behalf of Atta Igala, Dr Micheal Ameh Oboni II, thanked the government for finding them worthy to serve in the committee, promising to bring his experience as a retired police officer to bear with his new responsibilities.