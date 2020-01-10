The Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality healthcare delivery for the people of the state, particularly the rural dwellers.

Dr Abubakar Yakubu, Executive Director, Kogi PHCDA , gave the assurance after receiving an ”Award of Merit” at the 10th year Anniversary/Awards of the Civil Society Organisation for Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN) in Lokoja.

Yakubu assured that the agency would revolutionise primary healthcare in 2020, saying the award bestowed on him would spur him to do more for the benefit of rural dwellers.

He said that the agency had in two years achieved 60 per cent of its plans for primary healthcare in the state.

He said that in 2020, all the primary healthcare centres would be brought under one roof (PHCUOR) for effective service delivery.

“The law has been assented to by Gov. Yahaya Bello to enable us to have the entire primary healthcare under one roof and this year (2020) we will ensure that we implement the law.

“Kogi is also billed to take its share of the Basic Health Provision Funds that is one per cent of the national income, which was split across the country.

“We want to put the fund on our primary healthcare to start utilising it for the purpose of improving the health of our people,’’ he said.

While commending ACOMIN for the award bestowed on him, the executive director said the award and other awards that were given to him in 2019, would inspire him to do more for humanity.

He thanked the organisers for the gesture.

“This award will spur me to do more for the people to get to the capacity we are hoping and planning to attain, to enable the rural dwellers to benefit from our healthcare delivery.’’

Earlier, the state’s Chairman of ACOMIN, Mr Sani Abubakar, said that their service delivery area was focused on advocacy, communications (behavioural change communication), social mobilisation, monitoring and supervision of programs.

He stressed that ACOMIN remained committed to a healthy Nigerian society free of malaria, polio, cerebrospinal spinal meningitis and other communicable and preventable diseases.

According to him, this is through access to basic, sustainable health promoting nutrition are the vision of the organisation.

NAN reports that other dignitaries honoured at the event included Alhaji Abdulrazak Sani Isa Koto, the Ohimege Igu; the administrators of Kogi LGA, Igalamela /Odolu and Lokoja, among others. (NAN)