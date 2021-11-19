The Kogi State Government has reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening feedback mechanism from the citizens by regular town hall meetings across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, gave the assurance at a town hall meeting held in Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the rational behind the meeting was to create awareness on the activities of Government, get feedback from the people and increase grassroot involvement in government’s activities and programmes.

According to him, you can never succeed as a government until the people are strongly behind you giving the necessary support.

”We are not here to jus reel out the achievements of government to you but to also have conversations and interact with the people to enable us get feedback to the government.

”His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello, is an amiable governor who runs all inclusive open government that is accessible to all because power belongs to the people”, he said.

Speaking on the achievements of the State Government, the Commissioner said Kogi is relatively safe compared to any other state in the country, which was made possible by the security apparatus put in place by the government.

He explained tha the Kogi Government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, purchased over 250 patrol vans for the use of the security agencies in patroli every nook and cranny of the state.

He said that there had also been a great synergy between the security agencies, Kogi State Vigilante Services and Local Hunters, adding that the government’s whistle blower policies was working well for the state.

”The state government has also made a giant stride in the education sector through the execution of unprecedented projects such as the ‘Blue Roof signature of renovation of blocks classrooms across communities in the state.

”This in particular has turned around the infrastructures in schools at primary level in all parts of the state.

”The establishment of a specialised Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara within a record time has provided employment for so many people as well as training manpower within the area of science and technology.

”Similarly, many projects are ongoing at Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, and at various levels of completion”, he said.

The Commissioner further added that the construction of GYB Model Science Secondary Schools projects are ongoing at various senatorial District across the state.

Speaking on health sector, he lauded the insurance scheme for the people of the State, the ongoing renovation of specialists hospital Lokoja , the referral hospital Okenne and general hospital Idah among others across the state

In the areas of Agriculture, he said that the mechanized agriculture system adopted by the state government was another area the Kogi youths can venture into by joining cooperative societies.

He, therefore tasked the people to hold Government and it’s functionaries accountable, while taking advantage of yet to be launched open Governance Accountability System (KOGAS) to checkmate their Leaders.

Fanwo further described all inclusive administration of the Government for the youth and women in GYB Administration as unprecedented and role model for all other to follow as attested to by the National council of women society (NCWS)

The meeting was well attended by a tumultuous jubilant stakeholders from the the LGA.

The Hon Commissioner intelligently responded to their questions and promised to convey the rest to the Governor.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Hon. Taofik Isa, commended the commissioner for the initiative while appreciating the Governor for his vision for the state and Nigeria at large.

The Chairman eulogised the Governor for creating the enabling environment for the Chairmen of LGAs to operate without any form of hindrances.

The Chairman further reel out the numerous achievements of his administration for the good people of Ijumu at the local government level, promising his commitment to do more.

He lauded the state government’s for initiating the town hall meeting for the benefits of the people of the state especially at the grassroots level.

The Representatives of the various stakeholders present at the meeting, took their turns to address the gathering, while commending the state government for the gesture.

The stakeholders at the meeting were: Traditional rulers, Community leaders, Religious leaders, Market women, the Herders, Farmers, Students’ Unions, Youth and Women leaders, Political leaders, security agencies, among others.

