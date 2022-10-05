From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi state government on Wednesday shut the entrance and exit gates of Dangote cement factory, Obajana and debarred staff from resuming work.

Of late the company and the state government have been in a running battle over the non payment of tax to the state Revenue Service and controversy surrounding the state government ownership share in the company which led the state house assembly to invite the company to answer some questions.

The State House of Assembly ordered the closure of the company after its investigation into the Cement factory’s operation allegedly revealed that no valid acquisition took place for the company.

The face off however degenerated on Wednesday, as the a detachment of the state vigilance members and security agents stormed the premises of the cement company reputed to be the largest in Africa and forcefully shut down the company which works 24 hours non stop.

It was learnt that at the main gate, disagreement ensued between the vigilance members and the few policemen guarding the plant which led to sporadic shootings into the air , a situation that made the staff who had resumed for work to scamper for safety

An eye witness account said by this development,

the vigilantes succeeded in locking both the entrance and the exit gates of the company which made many workers to turn back home

However, sources close to the corporate communication department of the company alleged that no fewer than seven staff of the Cement company were shot and several others injured as over 500 armed members of the state’s security outfit, the Vigilantes, stormed the cement factory

But reacting to the closure, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, ”

Pursuant to the Constitutional authorities of the Kogi State House of Assembly, and upon petition by the people of Kogi State, an investigation was carried out on the acquisition of Obajana Cement Company by Dangote Company.

“It was found that no valid acquisition took place, as Dangote could not show evidence of what was paid as consideration for the acquisition.

“The Legislators invited the Chairman of the Company, Aliko Dangote, before the house for explanations but he failed to appear before the state Assembly, giving excuses.

The House of Assembly therefore ordered the closure of the company pending when they are able to present it with credible evidence of a valid acquisition.”

The Director-General, Lands, Kogi State, Nasir Ochi, who was also on ground, added, “In this regard, the security agencies were directed to give effect to the resolution. Similarly, the various organs of Government were also informed about this resolution.

“By law, Kogi State House of Assembly can conduct investigation, order anyone to appear before it or produce any document. Failure to obey such summons may lead to the arrest of a Person who failed to appear.

“The Government of the State has an obligation to also respect and give effect to such resolution from the House in the interest of peace and security of the State, and to avoid anarchy or breakdown of law and order.

“In this regard, Dangote has an obligation to respect and also give effect to the resolution of the Kogi State House of Assembly to avoid any act of lawlessness.”