By Chinelo Obogo

Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) on Wednesday refuted allegations of illegal taxation on telecom companies operating in the state.

This came as the state government warned the telecom companies to pay their taxes.

Acting Executive Chairman, KGIRS, Sule Enehe, while reacting to allegations made against the agency, noted that KGIRS had tremendous respect for the rule of law and that his action against the companies was based on court order, adding that the state “will not take any action that infringes on the rights of individuals and corporate organisations.”

While addressing journalists at the Revenue House, in Lokoja, he said: “We maintain a cordial relationship with organisations to complement the efforts of government at making Kogi State the investment haven of Nigeria. KGIRS was in a tax default battle with major telecom giants including MTN Nigeria Communication, a situation in which MTN Nigeria Communication responded to by immediately clearing their tax liabilities.

“It should be noted that KGIRS deals with telecom companies individually and not with an Association of Telecom Providers. Also, the court issues highlighted in the petition was the case of business premises, whether the telecommunication mast can be regarded as Business Premises by virtue of Section 2 of Kogi State Business Premises Law 2017. The matter was decided by the Federal High Court in Lokoja in favour of the Telecom Association against the Registrar of Business Premises, Kogi State, and four others of which the state filed a notice of appeal thereto and is now before the Court of Appeal, Abuja.”

He said several demand notices had been sent to the two defaulting telecom companies but that they refused to oblige despite defaulting in millions.

“The payments are to be paid by virtue of the law Kogi State House of Assembly duly passed, which allows KGIRS to collect the levies and fees on these premises. While MTN Nigeria Communications has come to settle their tax liabilities, we expect others to do the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has thrown its weight behind the Internal Revenue Service, saying: “The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service has our full backing in its efforts at ensuring the telecos pay their taxes. As a government, we shall continue to provide the necessary services to the people and maintain a good relationship with corporate organisations.”