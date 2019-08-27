The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raked in N363 million from the 16 aspirants that purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Kogi State governorship election.

The ruling party col- lected N22.5 million each from the 16 aspirants which amounted to N363 millions.

However, the screening committee disqualified 12 out of the 16 aspirants.

Those cleared are in- cumbent Governor Yahaya Bello, Hassan Abdullahi, Abubakar Bashir and Ekele Aishat Blessing.

Disqualified aspirants include Mohammed Seidu Onailu, former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Lulu and al- most all the members of the Audu families.