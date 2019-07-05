Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved indirect primaries to elect the party’s candidate for the November 16, 2019 Kogi governorship election.

The statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, noted that the approval was given after a meeting of the NWC on Friday following a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakeholders in preference for the indirect primary.

“Recall that the APC Constitution which was reemphasised by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) provides for three modes of primary elections to elect party candidates – Indirect, Direct Primary and Consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections,” the statement read.

On the timetable for the primaries and sale of forms, the ruling party noted: “Similarly, the party’s timetable for the sales of forms and conduct of primaries will be announced in due course.”

Meanwhile the APC has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his reappointment of Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha as his Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation respectively.

“These reappointments formally reiterate the determination of President Buhari to step up on the Next Level Agenda. The ruling party noted with satisfaction the reaffirmation of the president’s confidence in the duo.

“Having worked with Kyari and Mustapha in the last few years, we at the NWC of the party strongly believe that the president has made a well-informed decision. We are fully satisfied with their contributions so far and acknowledge that the duo fully understand the vision and direction of the APC-led administration.

“Our party is confident that the reappointed the Chief of Staff and the SGF would justify the implicit confidence reposed in them by President Buhari and discharge their responsibilities for the overall good of Nigerians and our great country. We extend our congratulations to both Kyari and Mustapha,” the statement read.