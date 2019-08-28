Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has upturned the decision of its screening committee and cleared five more aspirants for the Kogi State governorship election, rejecting two of late Prince Abubakar Audu’s sons.

The screening committee had earlier this week disqualified 12 aspirants for reasons ranging from not been financial members to discrepancies in their ages and academic qualifications.

However, in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party cleared an additional five aspirants, to contest the August 29 party primaries to nine.

Although the national leadership cleared the younger brother to the late former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Odidi Audu, it, however, upheld the decision of the screening committee to disqualify the two biological sons.

After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees,

“in line with the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest August 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary.

“The aspirants cleared include Governor Yahaya Bello, Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, Yahaya Odidi Audu, Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Abubakar Bashir, Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi and Ekele Aishat Blessing.

“Seven other aspirants that did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise are Mohammed Seidu Onaili, Usman Oyibe Jibrin, Rukkaya Ibrahim, Patrick Adenu Akpa, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera and the two Audu’s sons Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu and Mustapha Mona Audu.