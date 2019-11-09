Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There is a controversy over the health status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Engr Musa Wada.

While officials of the ruling party in the state, APC are alleging that Engr. Wada was admitted at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos in 2005 for rehabilitation and medication with patient number 001364 as a result of an alleged substance abuse, the PDP campaign council has described the medical records being bandied around as total fabrication.

It was learnt that in the build up to the 2011 elections in Kogi state, similar documents had emerged on another member of the Wada family with an alleged record of mental disorderliness from the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The Wada/ Aro campaign council of the PDP has however described the insinuations trending on the social media alleging that the PDP governorship candidate was a patient of a mental illness as wicked, terrifying and spurious lies aimed at blackmailing the candidate before the electorate.

Reacting to the allegations while speaking on phone with our correspondent, the deputy director Wada/ Aro campaign council, Austin Okai said the documents presented in the social media were concocted and circulated by the ruling party because they were afraid of an imminent defeat in next week’s governorship election.

He said the same “ bundle of lies” were also used in 2012 against his brother, Capt Idris Wada when he was contesting for the governorship saying “ these spurious lies will fail again” even as he said the PDP candidate will come out victorious in next week’s governorship election.

Okai called on the traditional media not to be misled by ‘the garbage’ in the social media saying they were free to do their discreet investigations especially in the hospital mentioned so that they can unearth the truth.

While calling on the PDP supporters not to be distracted by the lies , he urged the electorate to come out enmass to cast their votes for the PDP who he said was on rescue mission.

Meanwhile, a cousin to the Wadas’ family who spoke anonymously with our correspondent also dispelled the rumours saying there was no any mental illness running in Wada’ s family.

The cousin who said he grew up in Wada’s house in Odu- ogboyega where he said he spent over 50 years. He said Capt Idris Wada and Engr. Musa Wada have different mothers with Capt Wada’s mother coming from Olla in Olamaboro local government while that of Musa Wada came from Idah in Idah local government area of the state.