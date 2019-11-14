Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been asked to stop the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Musa Wada, from presenting himself as candidate of the party for the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state on a count of alleged certificate forgery.

In a case with suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1147/2019, the plaintiff, Femi Joseph, alleged that Eng. Wada forged his primary school certificate which he filled in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Form CF001 was false.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Mike Enahoro Ebah, the plaintiff is contending that by virtue of Section 31(5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), he reasonably believes that the information supplied by the PDP Candidate, Musa Atayi Wada in both his Form CF001 and the attached First School Leaving Certificate as to his primary school education were false

He therefore prayed the Court to determine that the information was indeed false and, on that basis, disqualify the Plaintiff from contesting as the candidate of the PDP in the upcoming November 16th, 2019 gubernatorial elections. While the PDP as a Party has responded to the said suit, Engr. Musa Wada has shied away from debunking the claims.

He asked the court to determine the following issues:

Whether having regard to the clear and unambiguous provisions of Section 31

(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (As Amended), 3rd Defendant’s INEC FORM

CFOO1 and the Primary School Certificate, bearing Number: 910922, attached therewith and submitted to the 2nd Defendant by the 1st and 3rd Defendants, contain false information regarding the 3rd Defendant’s Primary School Certificate

Whether having regard to the clear and unambiguous provisions of Section 31 (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (As Amended), vis-a-vis 3rd Defendant’s

INEC FORM CFOO1 and the Primary School Certificate, bearing Number:

910922, attached therewith and submitted to the 2nd Defendant by the 1st and 3rd Defendants, the 3rd Defendant is disqualified from contesting the Kogi State Governorship Election slated for 16th day of November, 2019, for submitting to the 2

nd Defendant false information regarding the 3rd Defendant’s Primary

School Certificate.

The plaintiff prayed the court forbthe follwing declaration:

A declaration that the 3rd Defendant’s INEC FORM CFOO1 and the

Primary School Certificate, bearing Number: 910922, attached therewith and submitted to the 2nd defendant by the 1st and 3rd defendants, contain falseinformation regarding the 3rd Defendant’s Primary School Certificate.

A declaration that having regard to the clear and unambiguous provisions

of Section 31 (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (As Amended), vis-a-vis 3rd

defendant’s INEC FORM CFOO1 and the Primary School Certificate, bearing

Number: 910922, attached therewith and submitted to the 2nd defendant by the 1st and 3rd defendants, the said 3rd Defendant is disqualified from contesting the Kogi State Governorship Election slated for 16th day of November, 2019, for submitting to the 2

nd Defendant false information regarding the 3rd Defendant’s

Primary School Certificate.

An order disqualifying the 3rd Defendant from contesting the Kogi State Governorship Election slated for 16th day of November, 2019, for submitting to the 2nd defendant in his INEC FORM CFOO1 and the documents attached therewith, false information concerning his Primary School Certificate.

An order restraining the 2nd Defendant (INEC), from accepting the 3rd defendant as a candidate to contest the Kogi State Governorship Election slated for 16th day of November, 2019.

An order restraining the 3rd Defendant (Wada) from parading or holding

himself out as Governorship candidates in the Kogi State Governorship Election

slated for 16th day of November, 2019.

No date has been set down for the hearing of the suit.