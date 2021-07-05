From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Shuaibu, son of former governor of Kogi State Prince Abundance Audu has been described as a man who has greatly touched the lives of poor people and he’s widely accepted in the three senatorial districts of the state and therefore needed to be supported for the 2023 governorship race.

A group under the aegis of Conscious Political Forum described Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu as a political unifier capable of turning the fortune of the state to an enviable height.

The group in a press statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr John Omeiza and Alhaji Ibrahim Kolawole, respectively said, based on the administrative acumen and financial expertise of Alhaji Shuaibu Audu, the state would be better positioned economically if elected as governor

The statement further stressed that the positive dream of Late Prince Abubakar Audu for the state, would be a realized through Shuaibu who it said has learnt a lot from his late father.

Omeiza while highlighting the achievement of Alh. Shuaibu Audu in the statement, said the late ex-governor’s son, has sunk a motorized borehole across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The statement stressed that Alh. Shuaibu Audu has also lifted the living standard of the downtrodden, donating food materials and medical facilities to people particularly at the heat of the COVID19 Pandemic in the state.

“We are political watchers saddled with the responsibility of analysing the political activities in Kogi state. Having x-rayed the performance of Alh. Shuaibu Abubakar Audu in the state, we have no other option than to throw our weight behind him.

“It should also be noted that this group has no any link or affiliation to any political group but rather a political watchdog which monitors and examines the trends of politic in the state” the statement added.

