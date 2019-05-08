Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of the August 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State governorship primaries, the posters of the former running-mate to late Abubakar Audu and House of Representative member-elect, James Faleke, have flooded the party secretariat in Abuja.

The colourfully-designed posters confirming that Faleke had joined the race to challenge Governor Yahaya Bello, surprisingly flooded the party’s Abuja secretariat at the early hours of Wednesday, strategically pasted at the main entrance round about and other areas around the building.

Although the national secretariat seemed deserted since the conclusion of the general elections, few staff and other party members around appeared happy about the development with some of them in groups discussing the matter.

A senior member of the party who spoke with to newsmen in confidence described the move as a welcome development, stressing: “Remember that Falake was on a joint ticket with the late Audu. He has the right and qualified to contest. So, the primary election will be a tough one.”

Faleke had fought endless legal battles against the incumbent governor, following the death of Audu to reclaim the mandate before the court ruled against him.