Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A group, Salvage Movement For A Better Kogi State , has urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency mop up illegal firearms that are allegedly in the hands of hoodlums ahead of the November 16 Governorship Election in the state.

With a view to fishing out illegal firearms, the group also urged the government through security agencies to conduct discreet investigations and search in all the 21 local government areas of the state. A statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja and signed by the chairman of the group, Hassan Isiaka, said ‘‘the numbers of arms and ammunition in the hands of inappropriate persons in the state was appallingly worrisome and dangerous to all peace loving people in the state’’.

The statement said the influx of illegal arms into the state in the last three years particularly during the last general election has made the state a high risk zone to live or do business .

The group which highlighted how the current administration allegedly grounded the state, said aside non payment of workers, the administration had collapsed the state university, Ayingba with the sack of over 134 lecturers. To put an end to all these and avert a gloomy future, the group advocated “a mature, highly intelligent and innovative person with a sound military background” to take the mantle of the leadership of the state.’’