Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello just won the …(APC) governorship primary.

Govrrnor Bello scored 3, 224 out of the 3,500 votes to defeat his closest rival, Babatunde Irukera, who scored a distant 109

Announcing the result, Governor of Jigawa State, Baderu Abubakar, who led other electoral committee members including Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, urged those who lost to accept the defeat in good faith and work for the overall success of the party at the general election.

Governor Bello, in his victory speech promised to do more if elected at the general election.

Other results are Sani Lulu 7, Yahaya Audu, 10, Bashir Gegu, 3, Iyoma Hadiza, nil, Yakuba Muhammed, nil, Dalami Muhammed, nil, Hassan Baiwa, 44 and Blessing Ekele, nil.

Baiwa had before the commencement of voting staged a walk out from the venue of the primary alleging that the whole process had been compromised.

Also another aspirant, Irukera expressed displeasure over the exercise saying it fell short of acceptable norms.

Baiwa, who is the current House of Representatives member representing Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency told newsmen said he had to walk out of the venue as he could not cope with the level of manipulation going on at the venue. He said he was taken aback when nearly all delegates claimed to be illiterate who could not read or write, hence officials were issuing them already customised ballot paper.