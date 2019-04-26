Ahead of the November 2019, governorship elections in Kogi State, members of Kogi Restoration Movement Support Group for Jibrin Usman, have pledged their unalloyed support for Jibrin Usman, one-time Chief of Naval Staff under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Usman recently declared his intention to run for the office of governor of Kogi State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Co-ordinator of the group, Comrade Ahmed Muazu, said in Lokoja that his members would go the whole distance to deliver Usman at the poll.

He described Usman’s declaration as an answer to the prayers of the good people of Kogi State for him to run for the office and deliver the real value the people of the state had been yearning for.

He further stated that the support for the candidature of Jibril Usman by the movement since 2017 was borne out of the deepest conviction of his capacity and capability to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, expressing confidence that he was the right man to reposition the state by changing the narratives of Kogi State for the better.

The group observed with pleasure the giant and contributions made by the naval boss during his service years to the development of the state which it said was a pointer that if given a better opportunity, he was going to do more.

“While he was the CNS, he saw to the establishment of a naval base at Banda, Idah, a Navy secondary school at Okura e.t.c, just to mention but a few.”

The group described the candidate as “the man with the right character, capacity, capability, competence and compassion for the land and the people of our dear state.

“He is a man of unbeatable and tested qualities – a man of unmatchable talent, passion for physical and infrastructural development – a man of great disposition to the safety and protection of our common treasury and destiny of Kogites from all walks of life.”

It further described Usman as “a natural solution to the restoration of good governance of Kogi State in November 2019.”

The members, while reaffirming confidence in Usman, boasted that their membership profile cuts across the state. It said it would stop at nothing to see to the actualisation of his dream before, during and after the governorship election.

They explained that they would immediately commence aggressive campaign for the candidature of Usman and while calling on the people of Kogi State to close ranks with them to actualise his dream as governor, assuring that the state would be better with him.