Gov. Yahaya Bello, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Nov. 16 Kogi Governorship election, said if elected, his second tenure would focus on human capital development, education, security and infrastructure development.

Bello gave the assurance in Ayingba on Saturday during Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency Campaign Rally of the APC, ahead of the governorship election.

He pledged to improve the standard of living of the citizens if elected.

Bello decried the level of unemployment in the state, saying that a situation where the teeming population of youths in the state remained unemployed without visible means of livelihood was unacceptable.

“That is why we are resolute to redouble our efforts in ensuring that graduates are meaningfully engaged.

Our effort in agriculture value chain have started yielding success,’’ the governor said.

He said that over 1,700 youths and women in the state had just benefitted from the first phase of the Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP) of Agro-Processing, Production Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) supported by the World Bank.

“We are ready to take advantage of similar projects to better the lives of our people as we are able to take development to our communities within the minimum resources available to us,’’ he said.

The governor warned opposition parties against possible deployment of mercenaries to help in either rigging the election or disrupt it.

Bello said there were insinuations that some opposition parties had planned to import mercenaries from other states to unleash terror and disrupt the election in order to win by all means.

He noted that no amount of evil and sinister plans could hamper the integrity of the election, warning that anyone caught trying to foment trouble would be made to face the full wrath of the law. `

“Please do me a favour, youth, women and residents of Igala kingdom. You know yourselves, do not take the law into your hands.

“The forthcoming election is about the future of the citizens of the state and I am optimistic that APC will win the election,’’ Bello said. (NAN)