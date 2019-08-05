Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A governorship aspirant in Kogi State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has bemoaned what he described as the pathetic state of the roads and stressed that if elected, he will immediately declare a state of emergency on roads infrastructure in the state.

Wada, who is the younger brother of former governor, Idris Wada, stated this over the weekend when he made a consultation visit to delegates and people of Yagba West Local Government.

He told his audience that what he saw and experienced traversing Yagba land with regards to collapsed road network suggests how “wicked and focusless the leadership in the state could be” for allowing the road between Kabba to Yagba west to turn into death trap that it is has become.

He told the delegates that he will bring to bear his experiences in both public and private sector to lift the state into high economic and infrastructural pedestal if given the opportunity to become the governor. He assured the people hat his emergence would mark the beginning of a prosperious state having developed a comprehensive blueprint for the enthronement of good governance.