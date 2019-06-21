Chukwudi Nweje

Professor Seidu Mohammed, a Kogi State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the November 16 governorship election vowed to dislodge Governor Yahaya Bello with or without direct primary.

Mohammed described as a poorly-executed hatchet job, the statement to the state chapter of the party, which called for the disqualification of some aspirants in the primary billed to hold in August.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, through his Director Of Communication, Moses Abdullahi, Mohammed condemned what he called attempt by the party to give Governor Bello undue advantage.

The don described the Kogi State chapter of the party as “recklessly unjust, undisguisedly biased and devoid of any shred of impartiality.”

He said: “It is common knowledge that the Kogi state chapter of the APC is an appendage of governor Bello’s office with its undisguised support as it pertains the upcoming governorship primary in our dear state. But the party stretched its luck too far on Wednesday when it called for our disqualification.”

Mohammed also said it was scandalous that the party is not hiding its plan to shut credible contenders out of the race even.

He said direct primary was more democratic and the governorship aspirants were disposed use it to select the party’s flag bearer, “without the direct primary, we will defeat Yahaya Bello fair and square”, he said.

The university don also added that it is unfortunate that, instead of owning up on its ineptitude and insensitivity to the plight of Kogi people for four years now, Governor Bello and his puppets at the Kogi APC have chosen the path of unprovoked, malicious attempt to scheme credible contenders out of the race.

He said the path the party towed is further proof that the lives of my people do not matter to it.

“The life of a single person who has died from hunger as a result of nonpayment of salary should matter and its loss is regrettable and calls for serious concern. It is more painful when such life is lost in a preventable circumstance,” he said.

He warned that when a political party becomes partial as the APC in Kogi has become, “the situation often helps to lay the groundwork for rigging in elections.

Mohammed vowed that all other aspirants and their supporters would resist any attempt to rig the August APC governorship primary in the state.