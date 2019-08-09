Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Friday said in spite of the seeming gang up by the opposition against his re-election bid, he was not moved a bit by their blistering propaganda and antics.

Governor Bello said he would always do what he feels is the best for the state, “not minding the intense propaganda against me,” saying he has succeeded in many diverse sectors where his predecessors failed.

The governor who spoke through his Director-General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, while briefing journalists in Lokoja, said he is “undaunted by the blistering propaganda against his government by people who want to take the state back to the old direction.”

He said his administration has recorded “solid achievements that are impacting positively on the masses,” assuring the people of the state that the next term of the governor will help to

“consolidate on the achievements of his first term.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has fulfilled his promises to the people of the state and will continue to work hard to lift more Kogites from poverty through purposeful policies, programmes and leadership.

“He promised to change the security narratives and even his detractors cannot but acknowledge his achievement in the area of security. It took courage to be able to confront the criminal network in Kogi and render it impotent. That is promise fulfilled.

“He promised to unite the state and he has done that with ease and purpose. The Igala have realised they do not have to be governor before their communities can get electricity, good roads and good schools.

“The Okun have discovered that they do not have to put one of their own in Lugard House to have the second-largest rice mill in northern Nigeria. The Ebira are undoubtedly proud of donating a unifier to the people of Kogi State.

“He promised to fight insecurity and poverty with agriculture and capacity building. Today, Kogi has become a leading producer of many crops. We are fast becoming the cassava headquarters of Nigeria. It was not by accident but through a thorough implementation of our agricultural renaissance programme.

“He promised good healthcare delivery and quality education. To a large extent, he has delivered on those promises. The people are seeing it. The masses are with their governor.

“Road projects are going on all of over the state as he has turned Kogi to a construction hub.

“I want to assure the people of the state that Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to serve them.

Those affected by the revolution in the civil service, those who stole our pension funds, those who embezzled funds meant to empower our youths will never be trusted again by the masses of Kogi State,” he added.