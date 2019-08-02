Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator representing Kogi West and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Dino Melaye, said he is the one who dislodge Governor Yahaya Bello.

The controversial senator, who said he has what it takes to win the November 16 governorship election, if given the party ticket, accused Governor Bello of spreading poverty rather than improving the living condition of the people in the state.

He denied claims that he was fronting for some persons, and insisted that he has entered into a social contract with the people of the state, to be in the forefront of rescuing the state from “scarvengers and looters.”

The senator who first met with party exco at the party secretariat in Lokoja and later visited the NUJ Press Centre, said he desire to govern not only to rescue the state from the incumbent but to build a ‘new Kogi’ ruled by ideas.

“Kogi State is not witnessing democracy; what we are witnessing is government of the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy, best put as ‘Greedocracy’. But when I come on board as governor, I shall build a new Kogi State where ideals will revolutionise the state.

In a related development, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Sani Lulu, has denied being a lackey of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Speaking to newsmen after picking the party’s expression of interest and nomination form in Abuja, the former president of Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) promised to revolutionise sports in the state if he becomes the governor.

He maintained that only the people of Kogi could compel him to step down for any aspirant, stressing that others stepping down for Governor Bello will be to his advantage during the party primary on August 29.

“As aspirants, my group had made our intention known that the indirect primary may be favourable to the incumbent. As a confirmed contestant, I am loyal to my party and I believe the party will do the best that will be favourable to all of us.

“At the point of collection of this nomination form, it was clear the party will give us the enabling environment. We are trained to be loyal to our masters, so if the party insists that this is what they want, I have no choice than to accept because I am ordained by God,” he said.