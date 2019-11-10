Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja.

The standard bearer of United Progressive Congress (UPC) in the November 16 Governorship election in Kogi State ,Dr Sunday Abuh has said he was still in the race and has not stepped down for anybody

Abuh also debunked the statement credited to the chairman of the party, Moses Damisa that the party has collapsed its structures for Governor Yahaya Bello of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The State Chairman of the party (UPC) Moses Damisa at a press conference in Lokoja over the weekend had announced that the party has collapsed its structure in the state to All Progressives Congress,and instructed the party members to vote the candidate of APC, Yahaya Bello in the next week Governorship election.

He said by this development, the party’s governorship candidate has also decided to forgo his ambition inorder to support governor Bello.

But the UBC governorship candidate swiftly dismissed ‘ the misleading information’ and said he was still actively in the race.

In a press statement made available to journalists and signed by the candidate , he said has not withdrawn from the race expressing disappointment that those he brought into tge party were the same people working sgsinst his ambition

“By chairman’s action, it shows, he is not a matured and consistent leader but a self-seeking one who can easily be bought over by the enemies of the party by deploying sentiments and financial inducements to feather the nest of certain interest group.

“I remained the standard bearer of United Progressive Congress, with all my documents and approvals still intact at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the November 16 Governorship election”, he said.