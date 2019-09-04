Chinelo Obogo

The Independent Democrats (ID), a political party, has adopted the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as its gubernatorial candidate for the November 16, 2019 election.

The chairman of ID, Edozie Madu, said that the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders of ID to adopt Bello who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was borne out of the inclusive approach of governance of the governor.

Speaking with a cross-section of journalists in Abuja after he delivering a letter of adoption to Bello, he described the governor as a consummate politician and a people person and urged other political parties to support the younger generation in advancing the cause of the people. He also urged the state helmsman to use his second term if elected, to consolidate the achievements of his first tenure.

The national chairman also called on the electoral commission, security agencies, the electorate, and other stakeholders, to uphold and sustain democratic virtues before, during and after the election.

In the letter, Madu said: “The National Working Committee of our great party at its 34th meeting decided to adopt Governor Yahaya Bello as its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State. Having followed your initiatives despite the paucity of resources, we are impressed with your performance and as such, we are solidly behind your candidacy.”