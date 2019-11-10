Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said incidences of ‘invalid votes’ must be greatly reduced in next week governorship election taking place in kogi state

INEC while charging community leaders in the State to use their positions to ensure there is peace before and during the election also urged them to give adequate education to voters in their various communities to reduce the incidence of invalid votes

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof James Apam gave the charge over the weekend in Lokoja while speaking at a forum organised by the commission in partnership with European Centre for Electoral Support for leaders of various communities in the state.

Apam said it was practically impossible for the commission to conduct a free , fair and credible election under a chaotic atmosphere, urging the leaders to help in ensuring peace for election to hold.

He told them to identify any member of the community who is likely to constitute threat to the peaceful conduct of the election and alert security agents of their presence .

The Commissioner also appealed to them to help in educating members of their community on how to vote for the candidate of their choice to reduce incidence of invalid votes.

He reiterated the determination of the commission to conduct a credible and acceptable election , assuring that a level playing ground will be created for all candidates.

The country’s Representative of the European Centre For Electoral Support (ECES), Mrs Maria-Teresa Maurio described the sensitisation forum as right a step in the right direction.

Maurio who was represented by Dr Isiaka, Yahaya, said that the leaders server as a bridge between the people and government and are in best position to shoe the opinion of people.

” Being custodian of traditional values and norms, the community leaders are better placed to mould public opinions and mobilise the people for development programmes,” She said.

She urged them to exert their strong moral authority in their communities to foster peaceful environment conducive for the deployment of personnel and materials and massive turn out of voters.

She expressed the delight of ECES to partner with the INEC in its efforts to conduct a peaceful election , hoping that the leaders will also join hands to achieve this.

” Given the Calibre of participants drawn from every parts of the state, I am optimistic that the message of peaceful conduct of the Kogi State Governorship election will be taken to every parts of the state and imbibed by the citizenry,”” She stated.

The INEC Director in charge of voter education, Mr Ayo Aluko, said that the objctives of the forum was to sensitise the leaders on the need to ensure peace before and during the election.

Aluko also said that the community leaders would also be sensitised on the need to mobilise their subjects to turn out in large number for the election.

—