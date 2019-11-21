Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) on Thursday presented certificate of return to the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, the incumbent, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his deputy David Onoja.

The event took place at the Professor Mahmoud Yakubu Hall, at the state headquarters of the Commission in Lokoja ,the state capital.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his running mate, Edward David Onoja contested last Saturday’s governorship election on the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC

APC polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat its closest rival, Engineer Musa Wada of the People’s Democratic Party who polled 189,704 votes.

The National Commisiober in charge of North Central, Mohammed Kudu Haruna who presented the certificate to the governor and his deputy-elect said “today marked a new beginning after the election and a call to duty for the governor-elect and his deputy”.

Earlier, the Kogi State resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor James Apam, said the presentation was in line with the tradition of the commission which it always looks forward to.

“We know what we went through to get to this stage and its time to settle down for the job ahead,” he noted.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Bello said the day being the second time he would be receiving certificate of return as a governor would not be the last time he would be receiving certificate of return from INEC.

He promised to continue to pursue those laudable projects he pledged during his electioneering.