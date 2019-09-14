Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile aggrieved party members in Kogi State following its governorship primary has suffered a setback. One of the aggrieved aspirants, Dino Melaye, yesterday, rejected his appointment as the Director General of the opposition party’s campaign council for the November 16 polls.

The PDP had on Thursday named Melaye, who currently represents Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, as the Director General of its campaign council.

However, the senator, who had earlier expressed misgiving over the outcome of the governorship primary in a tweet yesterday said he has rejected the appointment.

“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye”, he tweeted on his Twitter handle @dino_melaye.

Meanwhile, 10 of the governorship aspirants, who participated in the Kogi PDP primary, yesterday, pledged support for the party’s candidate, Musa Wada.

The aspirants, led by the former Kogi state governor, Idris Wada, at a press briefing at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja said they have resolved to work with Wada, so as to ensure that the opposition party emerges victorious in the governorship contest.

Mohammed Adah Shaibu Tettes, who spoke on behalf of the aspirants, at the press briefing attended by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said:”the urgent need for intra-party cohesion and unity of purpose at this critical moment is recognized.