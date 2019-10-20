Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

One person , Yusuf Seidu Uhiene, has been reportedly killed when some thugs suspected to be APC supporters on Saturday evening layed ambush on the convoy of the PDP governorship candidate, Musa Wada, on his way to attend a meeting at Ayingba in Dekina local government area of the state.

The People’s Democratic Party (Pdp) Campaign Council in the state, while decrying the unprovoked attacks on its members, particularly in Anyigba and other parts of Dekina local government, called on security agencies not to look the other way as members of the opposition in the state are constantly attacked.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Communication, Austin Okai, the PDP said the spate of attacks are unbecoming a threat to next month governorship election in the state.

He said the young man, Yusuf Seidu Uhiene, was killed by thugs believed to be supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He stated that two PDP supporters, Nasiru Sule and Ilemona, also sustained serious injuries.

“Our candidate, Engr Musa Wada was in Anyigba today (Saturday) to attend the Kogi East PDP stakeholders meeting. Between the main road and Harbour bay, the venue of the meeting, APC thugs unleashed mayhem on our supporters killing one and injuring two others,” he said.

He confirmed that the PDP chairman for Anyigba ward, Alhaji Amidu, has made a formal complaint to the police over the attack.

He appealed to police authority in the state to check the deadly activities of the “hired armed men of the APC”, saying the dreadful activities of the APC thugs in Anyigba and other parts of the local government like Abocho and Ajiolo was becoming unbearable

The PDP spokesman said the new system of laying ambush before attacking was a new trend devised by APC thugs to discourage the PDP from prosecuting its campaign which he said was due to commence soon.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to protect the interest of opposition party supporters who are targets of the ruling APC in Kogi state.

The council commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed for the repose of his soul, while urging the security agencies to apprehend the culprits.