Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district and a PDP governorship aspirant, Dino Melaye, has said that he is the only aspirant who can ‘flush out’ Governor Yahaya Bello from the government house

He said if given the party ticket, he has all it takes to win the Nov 16 governorship election, stressing that Governor Bello has succeeded in spreading poverty rather than improve the living condition of the people in the state.

While saying that he was not fronting for anybody contrary to rumours making the rounds in the state, he noted that he had entered into a social contract with the people of the state. especially the poor to be at the forefront of rescuing the state from “scavengers and looters.”

The senator, who first met with party exco at the party secretariat in Lokoja, also visited the NUJ press centre where he presented his blueprint comprising his missions and visions for the state.

Melaye at the NUJ said his desire to govern the state was not only to rescue the state from the incumbent, but to build a ‘new Kogi’ ruled by ideas.

Melaye also said he has his eyes set on the presidency in 2027, stressing that the governorship struggle was just a stepping stone to his presidential ambition.

He said: “Kogi State is not witnessing democracy; what we are witnessing is a government of the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy, best put as ‘greedocracy.’

“But when I come on board as governor, I shall build a new Kogi State where ideals will revolutionise the state.

“My administration will banish hunger from the state. Kogi as no business to be poor. I shall look into agriculture and technology to turn around the economic fortune of the state.”

Melaye stressed that amongst the aspirants in PDP, he remains the best and most experienced to rescue the state from the present occupant.

“I have no father, uncle, in-law or godfathers to pilot my ambition, but I have the requisite requirements to face the APC candidate in the election.

“I’m also not in the race to bamboozle you; I’m in the race to take the state to the promise land. In four years, we shall make the state the economic envy of other states.

“I fear nobody; I only respect human beings. I have been arrested for 18 times within the last three years, and I have 12 cases in court, but I’m till standing. I have what it takes to face and rescue the state from Yahaya Bello.”

Melaye, however, tasked the NUJ to organise a guber debate amongst the aspirants across party levels to give the state a chance to pick their candidate, saying that the guber race is too important to be left in the hands of the political class alone.